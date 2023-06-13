Hit and Run Victim: Ellsworth American Reports on Police Search for Public’s Help in Investigation : Police investigate hit and run involving unidentified victim

The authorities are currently examining the occurrence as a hit and run car accident and are seeking the assistance of the community as they proceed with the investigation. A picture is also provided.

Read Full story : Tremont woman identified as victim of suspected hit and run /

News Source : The Ellsworth American

Tremont hit and run victim Suspected hit and run in Tremont Woman identified as hit and run victim in Tremont Tremont hit and run investigation Justice for Tremont hit and run victim