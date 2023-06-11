Police Investigate Homicide in Ardmore Stabbing

Ardmore stabbing victim : Police Investigate Homicide After Man Stabbed to Death in Ardmore, PA
Police investigate homicide after man is fatally stabbed in Ardmore
Sunday, June 11, 2023 3:22PM
ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) — Police are investigating a stabbing on the Main Line as a homicide.
Lower Merion Police are looking for the person who stabbed a man to death in Ardmore.
Investigators found the victim early Saturday morning on Cricket Avenue.
Officers rushed him to the hospital where he died.
Investigators say it appears the stabbing happened after a fight inside a nearby bar earlier in the night.
No arrests have been made, but police are asking anyone with information to give them a call.
News Source : 6abc Philadelphia
