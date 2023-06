Obituary: Melvin Bailey

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Melvin Bailey, who died tragically in Greensboro. Melvin was found dead in a burning vehicle, and police have launched a homicide investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with Melvin’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

