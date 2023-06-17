Police investigate Salinas shooting that claimed the life of Luis Gonzalez, victim identified in obituary

Salinas Shooting Victim Identified as Luis Gonzalez, Police Investigation Ongoing

The Salinas community is mourning the loss of Luis Gonzalez, who was tragically shot and killed on Wednesday night. Gonzalez was a beloved member of the community and his death has left many in shock.

Police are still investigating the shooting and have not yet released any information about potential suspects or motives. The Salinas Police Department is asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Gonzalez was remembered by friends and family as a kind and generous person who always put others before himself. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

As the investigation continues, the Salinas community is coming together to support Gonzalez’s family and honor his memory. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

