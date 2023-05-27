Police Investigating 4 Shootings That Killed 3 Men, Injured 1 Woman in Mesa

Mesa shooting victims : Police Investigate Four Shootings That Killed 3 Men, Injured 1 Woman in Mesa

Four separate shootings in Mesa, Arizona, have left three men dead and a woman injured. Police were called to Beverly Park on Friday evening, where they found a 41-year-old man deceased. While still at the scene, officers heard gunshots nearby and launched a search. Later, a 36-year-old woman was discovered with injuries close to the intersection of Stewart and Main streets. She is currently in a stable condition in hospital. Further investigations led to the discovery of two more dead men in separate locations in the early hours of Saturday morning. All four victims had been shot. Police have taken a suspect into custody and are appealing for information.

News Source : KTAR.com

