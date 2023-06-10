Police Investigating Disappearance of Chloe Mitchell, 21, from Ballymena; 26-year-old Male Suspect Arrested

Chloe Mitchell : Police Investigate Disappearance of Chloe Mitchell, 21, from Ballymena

Chloe Mitchell, a 21-year-old from Ballymena, has gone missing and the police have launched a criminal investigation into the matter. A man of 26 years has been arrested in Lurgan, Co Armagh, in connection with the case, and he is currently in police custody. The last sighting of Ms Mitchell was on CCTV footage in Ballymena town centre in the early hours of June 3. The police have conducted several searches, primarily around the Braid River in the Co Antrim town, with assistance from the Community Search and Rescue organisation. Superintendent Gillian Kearney has expressed hope that Ms Mitchell is safe and well, and the police are treating her as a “high-risk missing person”. Ms Mitchell’s brother, Phillip, has appealed to anyone with information to contact the family.

Read Full story : Search continues for missing Chloe Mitchell one week on from her disappearance /

News Source : PA News Agency

Chloe Mitchell missing Search for Chloe Mitchell Chloe Mitchell disappearance update Help find Chloe Mitchell Chloe Mitchell search continues