Police investigating disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘to search reservoir’ featuring suspect Christian Brueckner

Christian Brueckner, suspect in Madeleine McCann’s disappearance, visited Algarve reservoir : Police investigating disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘to search reservoir’ including suspect Christian Brueckner’s alleged visit

Police in Portugal have confirmed that material collected during a three-day search for evidence related to the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be sent to Germany for testing. The search took place at the Barragem do Arade reservoir in the Algarve, where key suspect Christian Brueckner allegedly visited after the three-year-old vanished in 2007. Police used sniffer dogs and a tree-cutter during their investigation, and reportedly searched for fragments of clothing and old rags. Brueckner has denied involvement in the case and is currently serving time in a German prison for raping a 72-year-old woman in the same region of Portugal.

Read Full story : Madeleine McCann latest update: Search of Portugal reservoir ends as ‘materials’ sent away for tests /

News Source : Maryam Zakir-Hussain

Madeleine McCann Portugal reservoir search Materials sent for tests Latest update on Madeleine McCann Missing child investigation progress