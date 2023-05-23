Police investigating disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘to search reservoir’ with suspect Christian Brueckner’s connection

Christian Brueckner : Police investigating disappearance of Madeleine McCann ‘to search reservoir’ including suspect Christian Brueckner’s visits

Police are set to conduct a major search of a remote reservoir in Portugal in connection with the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The search is being carried out at the request of German investigators probing sole suspect Christian Brueckner who used to visit the area. Brueckner is currently jailed near Bremen for raping an American pensioner in 2005 at the resort where Madeleine vanished two years later, aged three. British police are due to travel to Portugal to observe the new search, with Scotland Yard liaison officers expected to keep the McCanns informed of any developments.

News Source : Andy Gregory

