Tiffany Ward homicide investigation in College Park, MD. : Police Investigating Murder Of 28-Year-Old Woman In College Park (Tiffany Ward)

The Homicide Unit of the Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating the fatal shooting of Tiffany Ward, a 28-year-old resident of the unincorporated area of College Park. Her body was found in her apartment on Westchester Park Drive on May 18, 2023, and an autopsy determined that she had died from gunshot wounds. The police are currently trying to identify the suspect(s) and establish a motive. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for any information that may lead to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information should contact detectives at 301-516-2512, Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com. The P3 Tips mobile app can also be used, and the case number is 23-0029404.

News Source : Prince George’s County Police Department

