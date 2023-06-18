Police investigating shooting in Robertsdale that resulted in two fatalities on Saturday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
The police department in Robertsdale, Alabama is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on a Saturday evening. The incident was reported on Brewton Street in the 18000 block and involved a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult males who had both sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Following their initial investigation, officials have determined that this was a murder-suicide. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.
- Robertsdale shooting
- Police investigation
- Gun violence
- Fatalities
- Suspect identification
News Source : https://www.fox10tv.com
Source Link :Two people dead in Saturday shooting in Robertsdale, police investigating/