Police investigating shooting in Robertsdale that resulted in two fatalities on Saturday today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The police department in Robertsdale, Alabama is currently investigating a shooting that occurred on a Saturday evening. The incident was reported on Brewton Street in the 18000 block and involved a person who had been shot. Upon arrival, officers discovered two adult males who had both sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Following their initial investigation, officials have determined that this was a murder-suicide. The identities of the victims have not yet been released, and the investigation remains ongoing. Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Robertsdale shooting Police investigation Gun violence Fatalities Suspect identification

News Source : https://www.fox10tv.com

Source Link :Two people dead in Saturday shooting in Robertsdale, police investigating/