Police investigating shooting in Savannah that resulted in one fatality during early morning hours today.

According to the Savannah Police Department, there was a fatal shooting on Saturday morning in the 0 block of Newell Street. At around 4:00 a.m., officers arrived at the scene and found an adult male victim who had been shot. Unfortunately, the man was declared dead by emergency medical responders. The police have detained a person of interest in relation to the investigation, which is currently ongoing. Detectives have stated that they believe the shooting was domestic in nature and an isolated incident.

News Source : Emma Parkhouse

Source Link :One person dead after early morning shooting in Savannah; Police investigating/