police investigation attacks today : “Horrific” Attacks Prompt Multiple Police Scenes to be Established

Last night, a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were attacked, and a 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident. According to reports, the attack occurred in the early hours of the morning in a residential area. The victims were reportedly approached by a group of youths, and a fight broke out, leading to the victims being attacked with a weapon.

The 15-year-old boy sustained injuries to his head and was taken to hospital for treatment. The 19-year-old man suffered minor injuries and did not require medical attention. The 14-year-old boy who was arrested is currently in police custody, and investigations are ongoing. The attack has shocked the local community, and many have expressed their concern about the rising levels of violence among young people. The incident highlights the need for greater efforts to tackle the root causes of youth violence and to provide young people with the support and opportunities they need to lead positive and fulfilling lives.

Read Full story : Multiple police scenes in place after 'horrific' attacks /

News Source : Manchester Evening News

