“police investigation Fayetteville shooting” today : Police Investigating Possible Shooting After Woman Killed in Fayetteville

Police investigating possible shooting after woman killed in Fayetteville today 2023.

A woman was found dead in Fayetteville, North Carolina on Sunday evening, with police responding to reports of a possible shooting. The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The woman’s name has not been released and anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective S. Shirey.

Read Full story : Woman killed in possible shooting in Fayetteville; police investigating /

News Source : ABC11 Raleigh-Durham

Fayetteville shooting investigation Woman killed in Fayetteville Police probe possible shooting in Fayetteville Fayetteville homicide investigation Gun violence in Fayetteville