Police investigation ongoing as victim of Salinas shooting identified as Luis Gonzalez – Obituary

Obituary: Luis Gonzalez, victim of Salinas shooting

Salinas, CA – The victim of a recent shooting in Salinas has been identified as Luis Gonzalez. He was 29 years old.

The shooting occurred on Thursday night in the 100 block of Dennis Avenue. Police are still investigating the incident and have not yet released any information about possible suspects or motives.

Luis was born in Salinas and attended local schools. He was known for his kind heart and his love of music. Luis was a talented musician and often performed at local venues.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and many friends. A public memorial service will be held in his honor at a later date.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Salinas Police Department.

Salinas shooting Luis Gonzalez Salinas Salinas murder investigation Salinas crime news Salinas community safety