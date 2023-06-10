Police investigation prompts lockdown at Fairmont Middle School. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
School officials have placed Fairmont Middle School, located in Robeson County, under lockdown as authorities investigate a potential issue.
- Fairmont Middle School lockdown
- police investigation at Fairmont Middle School
- Fairmont Middle School safety protocols
- updates on Fairmont Middle School lockdown
- Fairmont Middle School emergency response
News Source : Tonya Brown
Source Link :Fairmont Middle School on lockdown due to police investigation/