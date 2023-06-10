Police investigation prompts lockdown at Fairmont Middle School today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

School administrators have placed Fairmont Middle School in Robeson County on lockdown while police investigate an incident in the area, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards. However, Edwards clarified that there is no active shooter or threat towards the school. He explained that the decision to lock down the school was made by administrators as a precautionary measure to protect the students during the ongoing investigation. It is unclear at this time whether the investigation is related to a shooting that occurred late Thursday night or early Friday morning. ABC 15 is currently working to gather more information on the situation.

News Source : Tonya Brown

Source Link :Fairmont Middle School on lockdown due to police investigation/