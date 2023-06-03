Police kill 14-year-old after Aurora armed robbery: Victim identified as Jor’Dell Richardson

Jor’Dell Richardson : Police kill 14-year-old after Aurora armed robbery: Jor’Dell Richardson identified as victim

A 14-year-old named Jor’Dell Richardson was fatally shot by an Aurora police officer on Thursday, after being suspected of robbing a convenience store with a group of other teens. The robbery was allegedly about obtaining vape cartridges. Interim Police Chief Art Acevedo explained that while officers were attempting to take Richardson into custody, he refused to let go of his gun, and the officer ended up firing his own weapon. Neighbors in the area expressed concern about the dangerous mentality of young people with guns, with one neighbor stating that dying over a vape pen is senseless. State Representative Mandy Lindsay also expressed concern and sadness over the loss of a young life in the community.

Read Full story : 14-year-old identified in Aurora police shooting at 8th and Dayton /

News Source : Ashley Michels

Aurora police shooting 14-year-old victim Dayton and 8th incident Police accountability Community outrage