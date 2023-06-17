Police launch manhunt for gunmen following DC shooting that kills pregnant woman and injures man. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Washington, D.C. authorities are searching for two gunmen who allegedly targeted and shot a pregnant woman, killing her and leaving her baby in critical condition. The shooting occurred on Thursday morning in the southeast, with the woman identified as Samya Gill. She gave birth before succumbing to her injuries, while the man who was with her sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Police Assistant Chief of Patrol Services, Andre Wright, stated that the shooting appeared to be targeted, and surveillance footage captured the suspects fleeing the scene. The motive remains unknown. This tragedy comes shortly after a pregnant woman in Washington state was also killed in a shooting.

DC Shooting Pregnant woman killed Manhunt for gunmen Gun violence Crime in Washington DC

News Source : Zoey Khalid

Source Link :DC shooting leaves pregnant woman dead, man wounded as manhunt on for gunmen: police/