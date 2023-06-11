Police Link Deangelo Beale and Marquise Jackson’s Deaths by Gunshot Wounds to the Same Charleston Incident – World Wide News 13

Deangelo Beale and Marquise Jackson Obituary: Police Connect 2 Men Killed by Gunshot Wounds to Same Charles Co. Shooting

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Deangelo Beale and Marquise Jackson, who were both killed by gunshot wounds in Charles County. The police have confirmed that the two men were connected to the same shooting incident that took place in the area.

Deangelo Beale was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and willingness to help anyone in need. His passing has left a void in the lives of those who knew him.

Marquise Jackson was a vibrant young man with a bright future ahead of him. He was a talented musician and had a passion for making people smile. His sudden and tragic death has left his loved ones in shock and disbelief.

The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are urging anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of Deangelo Beale and Marquise Jackson during this difficult time.

