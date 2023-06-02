Police Officer Arch Ravert from Corunna Police Department in Lapeer MI passes away

Corunna Police Department Officer Arch Ravert Passes Away

The Corunna Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own after Officer Arch Ravert passed away on Monday, August 23rd. Officer Ravert had been a member of the department for several years and was a well-respected member of the community.

Officer Ravert’s Career

Officer Ravert began his law enforcement career as a police officer in Lapeer, Michigan. He later joined the Corunna Police Department, where he served as a patrol officer and detective. During his time with the department, he was known for his dedication to his job and his commitment to serving the community.

The Impact of Officer Ravert’s Passing

The news of Officer Ravert’s passing has been felt throughout the department and the community. Many of his fellow officers have shared their memories of him, describing him as a kind and compassionate person who always put others first.

Corunna Police Chief Nick Chiros stated, “Officer Ravert was a dedicated officer who served the Corunna community with distinction. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.”

Tributes and Condolences

The Corunna Police Department has received an outpouring of support from the community since Officer Ravert’s passing. Many people have expressed their condolences and shared their memories of him on social media.

The Michigan State Police also paid tribute to Officer Ravert, stating, “We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Corunna Police Officer Arch Ravert. Thank you for your service, dedication, and sacrifice.”

Final Thoughts

Officer Arch Ravert’s passing is a reminder of the sacrifices that law enforcement officers make every day to keep our communities safe. His dedication to his job and his commitment to serving others will not be forgotten. The Corunna Police Department and the community will continue to honor his memory and keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

Police Officer Arch Ravert Lapeer MI Corunna Police Department Police officer death Law enforcement community mourns Arch Ravert’s passing