Police Officer in WA Dies in Hospital After Being Hit and Dragged by Stolen Car

WA Police Officer Fatally Injured After Being Hit and Dragged by Stolen Car

A Western Australian police officer has tragically lost his life after being hit and dragged by a stolen car. The incident occurred on Monday night, and the officer was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away in the hospital.

Police officer hit by stolen car WA police officer dies from injuries Stolen car drags police officer Fatal police chase Perth police officer killed in car accident