Police Officer Injured and Active Shooter Reported in San Diego’s Chollas Creek Neighborhood

San Diego Active Shooter: Police Officer Shot in Chollas Creek Neighborhood

A police officer was shot in San Diego’s Chollas Creek neighborhood during an active shooter situation. The incident occurred on [insert date and time] when the officer was responding to reports of gunfire in the area.

The officer, who has not been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The shooter, who is also unidentified, is believed to still be at large.

Residents in the area have been advised to stay indoors and lock their doors until further notice. The San Diego Police Department has set up a perimeter and is actively searching for the suspect.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

