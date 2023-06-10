Police Officer Involved in Shooting Leaves One Dead and Another Injured, Reports Confirm today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Little information is currently available after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer on Friday evening resulted in two deaths and one injury. The incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, after the officer requested assistance. Five individuals and the officer were discovered near a white van, with three van occupants having been shot. One Black man died at the scene, while a white woman later died in hospital. The third victim sustained minor injuries, and two others were detained. No details have been released regarding what happened prior to the officer’s call for help or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News Source : AP NEWS

Source Link :2 dead, another injured, in shooting involving Kansas City police officer, authorities say/