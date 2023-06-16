Police officer stabbed, suspect arrested in Maidstone

Kent police officer stabbed, suspect arrested : Police officer stabbed in Kent, suspect arrested

A police officer in Maidstone, Kent, was stabbed while attending an address in Albion Place on Thursday at 8pm. The officer was taken to a London hospital with injuries consistent with stab wounds and is currently in a serious but stable condition. A 48-year-old man from Maidstone has been arrested and remains in custody while inquiries continue. Witnesses reported a large police presence, including seven police cars, a riot van, unmarked cars and two ambulances. One witness saw someone being taken away in handcuffs and a hazmat suit was later seen being worn by someone entering and leaving the building. The attack has shocked members of the public, with many expressing their support and admiration for the police force on social media.

News Source : Michael Howie

