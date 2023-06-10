beef trader robbery : Police officers accused of robbing beef trader in Nairobi

A beef trader was reportedly robbed of Sh373,000 by four police officers in Nairobi after they trailed him following the sale of meat he had ferried from Narok. The officers were arrested on Friday in Kamukunji. In another incident, a driver collapsed and died while having lunch at the Crown Bus Services Company offices in Industrial Area, Nairobi. Police are currently investigating the cause of death. Additionally, a form-three student was killed in Wajir Town during a protest against persistent power blackouts. The victim was identified as Manaazil Adow Ahmed and was reportedly shot a few meters away from the local Kenya Power and Lighting offices. In Subukia, a 41-year-old man died after being attacked with a poisonous arrow in the left armpit during a stock theft. The attackers grabbed two goats and fled. Meanwhile, a police officer died in an accident along Subukia-Solai road in Nakuru, while another was seriously injured. Lastly, detectives are investigating the murder of Francisco Antonio Chages Barbosa, a Brazilian national and missionary at Corner Stone Intercommunity Church Utawala, whose burnt body was found in an abandoned car in Mwihoko area, Nairobi.

News Source : MANNY ANYANGO

