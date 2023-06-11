Police on the Hunt for Suspect in Pennsylvania Shooting that Left One Dead and Four Injured at Home today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
Authorities are currently engaged in an active pursuit for a suspect in Westmoreland County, who is believed to be involved in a shooting that led to the death of a female victim.
- Pennsylvania shooting news
- Fatal shooting in Pennsylvania
- Suspect sought in Pennsylvania shooting
- Gun violence in Pennsylvania
- Investigation into Pennsylvania shooting
News Source : BNN Breaking
Source Link :Woman Killed and Four Injured in Shooting at Pennsylvania Home; Police Seek Suspect/