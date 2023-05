An incident is said to have occurred on Dyserth Road earlier today. Details of the nature of the incident are unclear at this point, but authorities are investigating the matter. Further information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Read Full story : 'Heavy police presence' at incident as air ambulance sent to scene /

News Source : North Wales Live

1. Police response

2. Emergency services

3. Air ambulance dispatch

4. Incident management

5. Public safety measures