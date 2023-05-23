Police presence Cobb County today : Cobb County witnesses heavy police activity around Windy Hill Road

Cobb County experiences significant police activity in the vicinity of Windy Hill Road today 2023.

There is a heavy police presence on Windy Hill Road in Cobb County, Georgia, between North Park Place and Cobb Parkway. An ambulance and several police cars are on the scene, and residents are advised to avoid the area and use Cobb Parkway as an alternate route. Atlanta News First is on location to gather more information.

Read Full story : Heavy police presence near Windy Hill Road in Cobb County /

News Source : https://www.atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County police presence Windy Hill Road law enforcement Heavy police activity in Cobb County Safety measures on Windy Hill Road Increased police surveillance in Cobb County