“Police presence Davenport intersection” today : Davenport intersection witnesses increased police activity

Davenport Intersection Experiences High Police Presence today 2023.
Police presence was reported on West 35th Street, Davenport, early Sunday morning. Several officers were seen inspecting a damaged car while discussing an “open container.” It is unclear if anyone was arrested or injured, and more details are expected to be provided by the police.
Read Full story :Heavy police presence near Davenport intersection/
News Source : Linda Cook
- Davenport Intersection Police Presence
- Law Enforcement near Davenport
- Increased Police Activity in Davenport
- Traffic Control with Police in Davenport
- Safety Patrols in Davenport Intersection