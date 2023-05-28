“Police presence Davenport intersection” today : Davenport intersection witnesses increased police activity

Posted on May 28, 2023

Police presence was reported on West 35th Street, Davenport, early Sunday morning. Several officers were seen inspecting a damaged car while discussing an “open container.” It is unclear if anyone was arrested or injured, and more details are expected to be provided by the police.

News Source : Linda Cook

