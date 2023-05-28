“Police presence Davenport intersection” today : Davenport intersection witnesses increased police activity

Davenport Intersection Experiences High Police Presence today 2023.

Police presence was reported on West 35th Street, Davenport, early Sunday morning. Several officers were seen inspecting a damaged car while discussing an “open container.” It is unclear if anyone was arrested or injured, and more details are expected to be provided by the police.

News Source : Linda Cook

