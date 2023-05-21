“police presence hull” today : Live Updates: Calvert Road in Hull Closed Due to Significant Police Presence

Live Updates: Calvert Road in Hull Closed Due to Significant Police Presence today 2023.

Calvert Road is currently closed from County Road South to the roundabout due to an unspecified incident. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes and avoid the area if possible. No further information has been provided at this time.

News Source : UK TOPNews.MEDIA

Calvert Road Hull police incident Police presence Hull Calvert Road Hull Calvert Road closure update Heavy police presence in Hull Breaking news Calvert Road Hull incident