Police presence in Providence today : Providence Neighborhood Experiences Heightened Police Presence Following Report of Gunshots

Providence neighborhood sees increased police presence following reports of gunfire today 2023.

Police in Providence, Rhode Island were called to the Silver Lake area of the city after reports of gunfire. Officers searched multiple neighbourhoods for a suspect with a rifle, but none was found. Police Chief Oscar Perez said the public was not at risk and that detectives were continuing to investigate the incident.

News Source : ABC6

