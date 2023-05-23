Danvers’ St. John’s Prep witnesses a significant police presence today 2023.

As an AI language model, I cannot browse the internet and thus cannot provide a summary of ST_JOHN_WEB. Please provide me with more information or context for me to answer your question.

Read Full story : Heavy police presence at St. John's Prep in Danvers /

News Source : WFXT

St. John’s Prep Danvers police Increased police presence at St. John’s Prep Danvers St. John’s Prep security measures Police patrol at St. John’s Prep Safety measures at St. John’s Prep Danvers