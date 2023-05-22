“Police presence St. Luke’s” today : Large Police Presence Noticed on Sunday Morning Near St. Luke’s

“Police presence St. Luke’s” today : Large Police Presence Noticed on Sunday Morning Near St. Luke’s

Posted on May 22, 2023

Significant Police Presence Observed Sunday Morning in the Vicinity of St. Luke’s today 2023.
Police in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania have not provided details concerning an incident that resulted in a large emergency response. The police remain tight-lipped about the incident which caused a major disturbance in the area.

News Source : 69 News

  1. Police presence near St. Luke’s
  2. Heavy police activity near St. Luke’s
  3. Law enforcement near St. Luke’s
  4. Police investigation at St. Luke’s
  5. Increased police presence at St. Luke’s
Post Views: 7

Leave a Reply