“police presence St. Luke’s” today : Lehigh Valley Regional News reports heightened police activity in the vicinity of St. Luke’s on Sunday morning.

Extensive police deployment observed on Sunday morning near St. Luke’s Hospital | Lehigh Valley Regional News today 2023.

A heavy police response near Saint Luke’s Fountain Hill campus in Pennsylvania has caused road closures and the deployment of drones. Multiple police agencies were called to the scene, but authorities have not yet confirmed the reason for the emergency response.

News Source : WFMZ.com

Police presence St. Luke’s Lehigh Valley Regional news Sunday morning