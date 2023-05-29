Police Presence. today : Police Deployed in Force in Two Localities of the County

Two areas of the county reportedly have a significant police presence today 2023.

Dayton police and Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies have been involved in two separate incidents that required a heavy police presence. The first was a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Alaska Street, which led to the deployment of a SWAT unit. The second was a shooting in the 4000 block of Otis Street, where a person was shot in the chest by a neighbor and taken to hospital. Both incidents are currently being investigated.

News Source : Ed Richter, Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio

