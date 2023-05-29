Police presence. today : Two areas of the county reportedly experience a significant police presence

Posted on May 29, 2023

Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident in Harrison Twp., Ohio, in which a person was shot in the chest by a neighbor. The victim was transported to Grandview Hospital, while a police presence was reported at the scene. No further information is currently available.

News Source : Ed Richter

