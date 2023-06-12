Police Probe Shooting Incident at Astoria Park Carnival

Police Investigate Reported Shooting at Astoria Park Carnival

The police are currently investigating a report of a shooting that occurred at the Astoria Park carnival. The incident took place in the evening, and it is unclear at this time how many people were involved or injured.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots and seeing people running in all directions. The carnival was quickly shut down, and police arrived on the scene shortly after.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and speak with investigators. They are also encouraging individuals to avoid the area until further notice.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Astoria Park carnival shooting Police investigation Astoria Park shooting Astoria Park carnival violence Suspects in Astoria Park shooting Eyewitness accounts of Astoria Park shooting