“Police pursuit car crash photos” today : (PHOTOS) Police Pursuit in Downtown Casper Results in 1 Fatality and 3 Injuries in Car Crash

Posted on May 23, 2023

One person has died and three others have been injured in a police chase in downtown Casper, Wyoming. The chase began after officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in an ongoing investigation. The car collided with a concrete planter and rolled onto the corner of Second and Wolcott. The investigation is ongoing.

News Source : Oil City News

