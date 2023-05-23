“Police pursuit car crash photos” today : (PHOTOS) Police Pursuit in Downtown Casper Results in 1 Fatality and 3 Injuries in Car Crash

Police pursuit in downtown Casper results in 1 fatality and 3 injuries from car crash (PHOTOS) today 2023.
One person has died and three others have been injured in a police chase in downtown Casper, Wyoming. The chase began after officers attempted to stop a vehicle that matched the description of a suspect vehicle in an ongoing investigation. The car collided with a concrete planter and rolled onto the corner of Second and Wolcott. The investigation is ongoing.
Read Full story :(PHOTOS) 1 dead, 3 injured after car crashes in downtown Casper during police pursuit/
News Source : Oil City News
- Car crash in Casper
- Police pursuit in downtown Casper
- Injured in car crash
- Fatal car accident in Casper
- Casper police chase incident