police pursuit San Francisco today : Fatalities and Multiple Injuries Reported as Car Collides with Pedestrians During Police Chase in San Francisco

San Francisco Police Chase Ends in Fatalities and Injuries as Car Collides with Pedestrians today 2023.

A carjacking incident in San Francisco led to one death and four injuries after the suspect fled in a city vehicle and engaged in a pursuit that ended in a crash. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning when police received a report of a potential carjacking. The suspect has been detained, and police are urging the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SFPD tip line.

News Source : FOX3 Now

