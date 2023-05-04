“Police pursuit” Today : Identified: Missing 14-Year-Old Victim Killed in Police Chase Fiery Crash

Missing 14-Year-Old Boy Identified as Victim of Fatal Police Pursuit

Indiana officials have identified Jaden Bowman, a 14-year-old boy reported missing by his parents, as the victim of a fatal police pursuit in April. The Steuben County Coroner’s Office used DNA to identify Jaden’s body on May 3.

The Pursuit

On April 19, police spotted a suspicious vehicle and attempted to approach it. The vehicle drove off, committing multiple traffic violations. Police pursued the vehicle, which reportedly reached speeds of up to 90 mph, before it crashed into a tree and burst into flames. Officers were unable to rescue the driver due to the extreme heat. It was later discovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

Jaden’s Disappearance

Jaden’s mother, Marissa Fairchild, reported him missing on April 20. She had spent every day since then searching for her son, who had been acting “a little funny” the evening of his disappearance. She believed he had gone to school that day and only became aware that something was wrong when the school called her. Fairchild then reported Jaden missing to the police.

Investigation Pending

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the actions of the pursuing officer to determine if there were any violations of policy or state law. The investigation is still ongoing.

The tragic death of Jaden Bowman is a reminder of the importance of keeping our loved ones close and reporting any suspicious activity to the authorities. Our thoughts and condolences go out to Jaden’s family during this difficult time.

