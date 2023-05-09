Police raid : Home raided by police following reports of drug dealing in the area

Police Conduct Raid on House Following Reports of Drug Dealing in the Area

Police officers executed a warrant at a property in Orange Gardens, The Meadows on Thursday (4 May) and discovered large amounts of heroin and cocaine. The drugs were found hidden in various locations throughout the property.

Two men, aged 39 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs. They have been released under investigation whilst further enquiries are carried out. The police have thanked members of the public for their help in tackling drug-related crime.

