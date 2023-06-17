“Police Reform Activists Demand Resignation of Aurora Police Interim Chief Art Acevedo After Shooting of Jor’Dell Richardson”

Jor’Dell Richardson : “Police Reform Activists Demand Resignation of Aurora Police Interim Chief Art Acevedo Following Shooting of Jor’Dell Richardson”

Community members gathered at the Aurora Municipal Complex on June 16 to mourn and pay respects to the family of Jor’Dell Richardson, a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed by an Aurora police officer two weeks prior. Police reform activists marched down Alameda Avenue demanding the resignation of Aurora police interim Chief Art Acevedo, who has been criticized for withholding details and attempting to justify the shooting. The march began with speeches from Richardson’s family attorney and mother, who described the void left by Jor’Dell’s death and criticized Acevedo for characterizing Jor’Dell as a “thug.” The group demanded the release of all footage of the fatal shooting held by police, an apology, and Acevedo’s resignation. The crowd of hundreds chanted Jor’Dell’s name and other slogans as they marched. The incident is being investigated by the 18th Judicial District’s Critical Incident Response Team, an internal affairs probe by the department, and the armed robbery case involving the other youths who were allegedly with Jor’Dell.

News Source : MAX LEVY, Sentinel Colorado Staff Writer

Aurora police shooting Police brutality protest Justice for Elijah McClain Civil rights activism Law enforcement reform