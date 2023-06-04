Mason Swenor : Police Release Bodycam Footage of LAPD Shooting Suspect in Vermont/Beverly Metro Station

The LAPD has released bodycam footage of a police chase that ended in an officer-involved shooting in a parking lot at the Vermont/Beverly Metro station in Koreatown, Los Angeles. The video shows police pursuing a knife-wielding man who had reportedly been brandishing the weapon in the station. After chasing the suspect through surface streets, police cornered him and ordered him to drop his weapon. When he charged at them with the knife, they non-fatally shot him. During the ordeal, the suspect had hit a woman on the head and stabbed a man in the shoulder. Both victims are expected to recover. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Mason Swenor, has been arrested and is being held on $2.155 million bail. Swenor’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 5th.

News Source : ABC7 Los Angeles

