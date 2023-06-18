Police Report 1 Death and 20 Injuries in Shooting Incident at Unincorporated Willowbrook today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police reported a shooting in Unincorporated Willowbrook, Illinois, which resulted in one fatality and 20 injuries. The incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. near Route 83 and Honeysuckle Rose Lane, according to the Battalion Chief with the tri-state Fire protection district. The DuPage County Sheriff confirmed that ten people were hospitalized while others self-transported. Two of the victims are in critical condition, and officers applied tourniquets to several wounded individuals at the scene. Witnesses described the situation as chaotic, with people fleeing as gunfire erupted. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown. WGN is actively investigating and will provide updates as additional information becomes available.

News Source : Courtney Spinelli

Source Link :1 dead, 20 wounded in shooting in Unincorporated Willowbrook: Police/