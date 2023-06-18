Police report 1 fatality and over 20 injured in a shooting during an Illinois Juneteenth celebration. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police report one fatality and over 20 injuries from a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Illinois. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning in a parking lot in Willowbrook, with some victims transported to hospitals by ambulance while others walked in. The injuries range from graze wounds to more serious gunshot wounds, with two individuals in critical condition. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

News Source : KCRA

Source Link :1 dead, at least 20 hurt in a shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Illinois, police say/