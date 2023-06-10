Police report 1 fatality in Mount Airy shooting incident during early morning hours today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department, a shooting in Mount Airy on Saturday morning resulted in the death of a man. Police were alerted to the incident at around 1 a.m. after receiving a report of a person being shot in the 2500 block of North Bend Road. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 32-year-old victim who had been shot. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. The victim was transported by Cincinnati Fire Department personnel to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he passed away from his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s homicide unit at 513-352-3542.

News Source : Quinlan Bentley

Source Link :Early morning shooting in Mount Airy leave 1 dead, police say/