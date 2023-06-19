Police Report: 18-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Lakeview Neighborhood; 20-Year-Old Suspect in Custody

Battle Creek Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead and 20-Year-Old Suspect in Custody

Police have reported that a male, aged 18, was fatally shot and killed in the Lakeview neighborhood of Battle Creek. The incident has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Battle Creek man. The victim has been identified as Bobby Sims. More information about the Battle Creek shooting is yet to be released.

