Police Report: 18-Year-Old Male Fatally Shot in Lakeview Neighborhood; 20-Year-Old Suspect in Custody

Battle Creek Shooting Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead and 20-Year-Old Suspect in Custody
Police have reported that a male, aged 18, was fatally shot and killed in the Lakeview neighborhood of Battle Creek. The incident has led to the arrest of a 20-year-old Battle Creek man. The victim has been identified as Bobby Sims. More information about the Battle Creek shooting is yet to be released.
