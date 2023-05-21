Police Report 3 Dead and 2 Injured in Kansas City Bar Shooting, Jason McConnell Remembered in Obituary

Jason McConnell Obituary

Jason McConnell, 42, of Kansas City, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was born on July 12, 1979, in Wichita, Kansas, to John and Mary McConnell. Jason was a devoted husband, father, and friend who loved spending time with his family, playing basketball and watching his favorite sports teams.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah McConnell, and their two children, Caleb and Madison. He is also survived by his parents, John and Mary McConnell, and his siblings, Jennifer and Michael.

Jason will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious laughter, and his unwavering faith in God. He was an active member of his church and volunteered his time to help those in need. Jason’s passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved him, but his legacy will live on through his family and the countless lives he touched.

Shooting at Kansas City bar leaves 3 dead, 2 injured says Police

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, a shooting at a bar in Kansas City left three people dead and two others injured, according to police. The shooting occurred at the 9ine Ultra Lounge in the city’s popular Power and Light District.

Police responded to the scene at approximately 11:30 pm after receiving reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, they found three people deceased and two others with gunshot wounds. The injured victims were transported to a local hospital and are currently in stable condition.

Police have not released any information regarding a suspect or motive for the shooting. They are currently investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The shooting has left the community in shock and mourning for the victims and their families. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued a statement expressing his condolences and calling for an end to gun violence in the city.

“Our hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn the loss of three of our fellow Kansas Citians,” Lucas said. “We must come together as a community to address the root causes of gun violence and work towards a safer and more peaceful city for all.”

The shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge is the latest incident of gun violence in Kansas City, which has seen a surge in shootings and homicides in recent months. The city has implemented a number of measures to address the issue, including increased police presence and community outreach programs.

However, many in the community feel that more needs to be done to address the underlying issues that lead to gun violence, such as poverty, lack of access to education and job opportunities, and mental health issues.

As the investigation into the shooting at the 9ine Ultra Lounge continues, the community comes together to mourn the loss of three lives and to call for an end to the senseless violence that has plagued the city.

