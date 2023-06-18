Police report a 72-year-old man’s death in a shooting incident in Suffolk today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Police in Suffolk, Virginia have reported a shooting in the 6200 block of Apple Street on Sunday which resulted in the death of a 72-year-old man. The victim was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are attempting to identify the suspect, who is believed to have fled the scene in a red Ford F-150 extended cab pick-up truck. The victim and suspect are said to have known each other. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Suffolk Police Department or Suffolk Crime Line.

News Source : News 3 WTKR Norfolk

Source Link :72-year-old man killed in Suffolk shooting: Police/