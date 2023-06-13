Police report a fatality in Kernersville due to a shooting described as ‘isolated.’ today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A shooting in Kernersville resulted in the death of a woman, and an investigation is currently underway by the Kernersville Police Department. The incident occurred at a residence on Club Road at around 10 p.m. on Monday, where the victim was found with gunshot wounds. Authorities have deemed this an isolated event and have stated that the public is not in danger. However, the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kernersville Police Department. Additionally, police in Greensboro are conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a burning vehicle.

News Source : Emily Mikkelsen

Source Link :Person dead after ‘isolated’ shooting in Kernersville, police say/